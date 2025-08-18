School district now buying bus passes for students despite state law against it

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools (DPS) secured a “temporary win” in its lawsuit against the state regarding its new busing law.

News Center 7's John Bedell is working to learn more about the latest development in the case.

Superintendent Dr. David Lawrence confirmed on Monday that the district had its request for a temporary restraining order granted.

“After this temporary win, we have chosen to provide RTA bus passes to students for the time being. As a result, students will be receiving previously purchased RTA bus passes. Charter and parochial schools will also receive passes, as long as they adhere to the same requirements that Dayton Public School students do, such as signing an RTA Code of Conduct and wearing a visible student ID badge on the bus, among other things,” Lawrence said in a statement.

Lawrence also said the Board of Education is expected to pass a resolution regarding all expectations for students receiving RTA passes on Tuesday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, part of the state budget made it illegal for DPS to provide RTA bus passes to high school students for transportation.

The district filed a lawsuit last week, calling the law “arbitrary, unreasonable, and discriminatory” and asking a judge to temporarily block the state from enforcing it.

DPS claims they are the only school district in the state that the law could have impacted.

The district and the state had their first hearing on the lawsuit last Thursday in Columbus. There, a lawyer for the district told a judge that the law was going to have a negative impact on attendance.

The state, on the other hand, said the district had other options.

“The problem is partly of the school’s own making,” David Axelrod, lawyer for the State of Ohio, said.

