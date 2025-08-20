Dayton Public Schools leaders set requirements for high school students using RTA buses

Dayton Public Schools leaders decided that there are new requirements for high school students riding RTA buses.

Dayton Public Schools leaders vote on new requirements for high school students using RTA buses

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools leaders decided that there will be new requirements for its high school students riding RTA buses.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the district got a temporary win in its legal battle against the state, which now allows high school students to use RTA buses to get to class.

The Board of Education implemented some expectations for its students. One of which includes students having to show an ID badge to get off the bus.

The resolution passed with a vote of four to three.

“They need that to get a bus pass. When they get on the bus, they and their parents need to sign the RTA Code of Conduct in terms of how they behave,” Superintendent David Lawrence said.

One board member had some concerns about how the district can enforce those rules.

“That’s what I mean when I say that if we are not doing the work of looking into this. We create policies that do not govern everything,” William Smith said.

Lawrence said the district has about 3,500 RTA passes to hand out to every high school student who needs one, outside of those at Thurgood and Dunbar high schools.

Those two schools had their passes purchased by outside organizations.

“The ones we gave out now, they’re active until the end of August. We’ll give out more in September. They’ll be active to the end of September. Who knows what’ll happen after that?” Lawrence said.

The district has to wait until the preliminary injunction hearing next Thursday.

That meeting will determine if the decision to temporarily lift the ban on high school students using RTA buses will stand.

“We really hope that that injunction stands. It gives us a chance to continue drawing community support,” Lawrence said.

While speaking to News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher, Lawrence said even if the injunction is reserved, the RTA passes allowing students to use their buses will still be valid through the end of September.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

