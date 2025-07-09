Dayton Public Schools seeks teachers, holding hiring event

Start Date: August 15 (Grade 1-12), August 21 (Pre-K & K last name A-M), August 22 (Pre-K & K last name N-Z)

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools (DPS) is hiring teachers.

The school district will host a hiring event today, according to a DPS spokesperson.

It will be from 9 a.m. until noon at the DPS Central Services Office at 136 S. Ludlow Street.

The school district said all licensed teachers are invited.

Free parking is available behind St. John’s Church.

Visit this website for more information about open positions and to apply for them.

