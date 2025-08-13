Dayton Public Schools sues state for new busing law, calling it ‘unreasonable,’ ‘discriminatory’

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools Board of Education is fighting back against the state.

As previously reported by News Center 7 in July, part of the state budget made it illegal for Dayton Public Schools to buy RTA bus passes for their high school students.

In a lawsuit filed on Aug. 11, DPS calls the law “arbitrary, unreasonable, and discriminatory” and asks a judge to temporarily block the state from enforcing it.

“Without RTA passes, certain students will be unable to consistently attend school. Some students will not be able to attend school at all ... There will be a high risk that students will skip school because of the burdens necessary to get to and from school,” court documents state.

News Center spoke with family members dropping off and picking up freshman students for their first day back on Tuesday.

The district said it had no choice but to pass off the responsibility.

“I don’t know if I have to bring her or not. I hope not. I hope not,” one student’s great-grandmother said.

