Dayton ranks among Ohio’s best fishing towns in 2025, new report says

OHIO — A new report says that Dayton is among the best fishing towns in Ohio this year.

FishingBooker, the world’s largest platform for booking fishing trips, revealed on its website the best fishing towns in the country for 2025.

It was based on data from over 100,000 trips across the United States and thousands across the states, according to a spokesperson.

Cincinnati is ranked No. 13, while Dayton finished one spot behind at No. 14.

“Cincinnati scored a perfect 10/10 marks in both customer satisfaction and charter experience, driven by strong local angling communities and proximity to the Ohio River,” the spokesperson said. “Dayton matched that performance, emerging as a local favorite for freshwater anglers and short-drive weekend trips north to Lake Erie.”

Lakeside Marblehead ranked No. 1 as the best fishing town in Ohio.

