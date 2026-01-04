Dayton restaurant temporarily closed after kitchen fire

Firefighters rescue people trapped on sky lift at the Montgomery Zoo

DAYTON — A Dayton restaurant is temporarily closed after a kitchen fire.

Slyders Tavern, located at 836 Watervliet Avenue, announced that it will be closed this weekend.

The restaurant had a fire, which was contained to a small part of the kitchen.

In a social media post, the restaurant said there were no injuries and everyone is safe.

“Staff did a great job of maintaining composure and doing what they needed to do,” the post said.

Now, the staff is working to clean up and make sure all the equipment is working properly.

The business is hoping to open back up by Monday, Jan. 5.

