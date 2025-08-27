Dayton ties 62-year record for lowest temperature during rare August cold morning

MIAMI VALLEY — The City of Dayton matched a 62-year record for the coldest morning.

Temperatures dropped to 48 degrees in Dayton, according to the National Weather Service.

This ties the old record last set in 1963.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando said the cool air is in combination with the dry air.

August is Dayton’s third driest month on average after February and October, but this August has been below average rainfall-wise.

This month’s rainfall is running about 1 inch below average.

We are expected to see low temperatures in the mid-40s throughout the region on Wednesday.

