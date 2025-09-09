Dayton VA Medical Center to receive infrastructure Improvements

DAYTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs is reallocating $800 million this fiscal year to enhance infrastructure at VA health care facilities nationwide as part of the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.

The additional funding will be used to repair and update aging VA facilities and technology, ensuring safe and effective patient care. This initiative will include various improvement projects at facilities such as the Dayton VAMC, where the following improvements will occur:

Repair-Upgrade Steam Distribution Phase 1

Replace steam line B115, 116, 400, and chapels Emergency

Site Prep for replacing Cath Lab

New 1.5T MRI Site Prep

Correct Infrastructure Deficiencies, B408

Upgrade Paralleling Switchgear

“This is another step forward in our efforts to make VA work better for the Veterans, families, caregivers, and survivors we are charged with serving,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. “Improved facilities, equipment, and infrastructure help improve care for Veterans, and these additional funds will enable VA to achieve that goal.”

The additional funds will come from savings gleaned from various VHA reform efforts. The total spending for the Non-Recurring Maintenance program in fiscal year 2025 will reach $2.8 billion, marking a nearly $500 million increase from fiscal year 2024.

With these enhancements, the VA aims to improve the quality of care provided to Veterans across the nation, continuing its efforts to modernize and maintain its facilities.

The improvements announced are the latest in a growing list of VA achievements during the second Trump Administration, including:

The backlog of Veterans waiting for VA benefits is down more than 37% since Jan. 20, 2025.

Since Jan. 20, VA has offered Veterans nearly 1 million appointments outside of normal operating hours. These early-morning, evening, and weekend appointments are giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care.

VA has opened 16 new health care clinics across the nation since Jan. 20, 2025.

The President’s Fiscal Year 2026 budget request would add billions to VA’s budget.

VA has made it easier and faster for VA-enrolled Veterans to access care from non-VA providers at the department’s expense.

VA has implemented major reforms to make it easier for survivors to get benefits.

VA is processing record numbers of disability claims, reaching 1 million claims processed for FY25 on Feb. 20 and reaching 2 million claims by June — both achievements were done in record time.

