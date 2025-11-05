Dayton voters choose Turner-Sloss as next mayor

Turner-Sloss wins (WHIO)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Voters in the city of Dayton have decided who their next mayor will be.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

City Commissioner Shenise Turner-Sloss will serve as the city’s next mayor.

Turner-Sloss took 51.84% of the votes and Mims had 48.16% with 100% of the precincts reporting at 10:40 p.m., according to unofficial Montgomery County Board of Election results.

TRENDING STORIES:

Turner-Sloss will replace outgoing Mayor Mims and will remain in office until 2030.

Mims released a statement conceding to Turner-Sloss Tuesday night.

“The people of Dayton have spoken, and I respect their choice. It has been one of my greatest honors to serve as your mayor. Though I am disappointed with this outcome, I remain committed to fighting to keep moving Dayton forward,” Mims said.

Turner-Sloss is a current City Commissioner, with her term set to expire in January 2026, and a former city of Dayton employee.

She is currently a Logistics Management Specialist at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

As mayor, Turner-Sloss plans to focus on neighborhood development and community engagement, strengthening business relations, and reimagining public safety, according to her campaign website.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!