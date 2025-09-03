Dayton woman flown to hospital after head-on crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — A 43-year-old woman was flown to the hospital after a crash in Greene County Sunday night, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the crash was reported on State Route 72 near mile marker 16 in Cedarville Township around 8:30 p.m.

A preliminary investigation found that the 43-year-old Dayton woman was driving a Toyota Corolla north on SR-72 when she traveled left of center, the spokesperson said.

The Toyota hit an oncoming Honda CR-V driven by a 35-year-old Dayton woman.

The impact caused the Honda to travel off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

The 43-year-old woman was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Honda and her 17-year-old passenger refused treatment on scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Xenia Post.

