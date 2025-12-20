Dayton’s 33-game non-conference home winning streak ends with loss to Liberty

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team saw its 33-game non-conference home winning streak end on Saturday.

Dayton lost to Liberty, 64-61, at the UD Arena on Saturday afternoon. This was UD’s first home loss of the season.

Amaël L’Etang scored a career-high 19 points while Javon Bennett added 17. Keonte Jones grabbed a season-high 15 rebounds to go with nine points.

The Flyers fall to 9-4 overall.

Dayton led for the entire first half. L’Etang scored the first seven of UD’s first 10 points.

The Flyers led by as much as 10 points twice in the first half, 26-16, and then 29-19. The Flames cut the lead to 31-29, but L’Etang’s floater ended a field goal drought of over 6-plus minutes. Dayton led, 33-29, at the break.

L’Etang opened the second half with a three-pointer, and then UD added a free throw to lead 37-29. Liberty scored 13 straight points to take a 42-37 lead. The Flames led by as much as seven, 51-44, with 9:28 remaining.

The Flyers responded with Bryce Heard’s jumper and Jones’ steal and dunk, cutting the deficit to 51-48.

Bennett scored seven of Dayton’s next 10 points to tie the game at 58-58 with 3:07 left. Jones’ three-point play reclaimed the lead, 61-58, with 2:28 remaining. But Colin Porter’s trey evened the score at 61-61 with 2:08 left.

Zach Cleveland made a free throw to give Liberty a 62-61 advantage with 43 seconds to play. Bennett missed a jumper at the other end, and the Flames grabbed the miss with 28 seconds to play.

Kaden Matheny’s layup pushed the Flames’ advantage to 64-61. Conner missed a three-pointer in the final seconds for Dayton.

Matheny led four Liberty players with 16 points. The Flames shot 14-of-25, 56 percent, from the field in the second half.

Dayton is off for Christmas.

Their next game will be Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve, when they host Fordham at the UD Arena at 2 p.m.

Pre-game coverage on WHIO Radio begins at 1 p.m. The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

