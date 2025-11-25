Dayton’s De’Shayne Montgomery earns A-10 weekly honor

Photo of De'Shayne Montgomery. Photo courtesy of Rick Roshto
No. 2 De'Shayne Montgomery goes in for a dunk at Marquette on Nov. 19, 2025 Photo courtesy Rick Roshto - www.dblrphoto.com (Rick Roshto (Custom Credit) /Rick Roshto)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A University of Dayton men’s basketball player has been honored by the Atlantic 10.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton junior forward De’Shayne Montgomery has been named A-10 Co-Player of the Week.

He averaged over 17 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals per game in UD’s two wins last week.

TRENDING STORIES:

Montgomery scored 18 points in 42 minutes on Nov. 19 as the Flyers beat Marquette, 77-71, in overtime in Milwaukee.

He followed that up by leading all scorers with 17 points in Saturday’s 74-55 home win over NC Central.

Montgomery has scored in double figures in every game this season, averaging over 15 points per game.

Dayton enters this week with a 5-1 record. They play Georgetown in the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando on Thanksgiving, Nov. 27.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. with Larry Hansgen on the call.

Pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. on WHIO Radio.

The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!