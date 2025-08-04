Death investigation underway after authorities find body in cooler in Montgomery County

Anthony Road investigation (Malik Patterson/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County — A death investigation is underway after a body was found in a cooler in a wooded part of Montgomery County Sunday evening, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed.

The body was located by a law enforcement officer near Twin Creek, off Manning and Anthony roads in Jackson Township, after 8:30 p.m., according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.

News Center 7 crews on scene see authorities from several agencies on scene.

Jackson Township Police, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies are investigating.

News Center 7 crews saw authorities use tools to scan the area around the cooler.

The area of Anthony Road will be closed until further notice, according to the coroner’s office.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

