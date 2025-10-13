Death of Ohio 14-year-old under investigation after police find social media video of fight

By WHIO Staff

SANDUSKY — Police are investigating the death of a 14-year-old boy after a social media video of a fight before the boy’s death surfaced.

Dale Hahn, Jr. died last Tuesday, days after Sandusky Police were called to the 1200 block of Hayes Avenue for a medical emergency, CBS-affiliate WOIO reported.

Sandusky Police said a preliminary autopsy following the teenager’s death indicated a medical event contributed to the death.

Police said they later discovered the teen was involved in a fight with a man on or around September 23.

A video of the fight has been circulating on social media, according to the release.

Hahn’s death is under investigation pending the final autopsy report.

©2025 Cox Media Group

