Death of Ohio inmate under investigation as homicide

Handcuffs (Michael - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

CUYAHOGA COUNTY — The death of an inmate at an Ohio jail is now being investigated as a homicide, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

Tasha Grant, 39, died while in the custody of the Cuyahoga County Jail in May.

On May 2, Grant was transported to an area hospital for an emergency related to a preexisting condition, WOIO-19 reported.

She died at the hospital on May 5.

Grant died from physical restraint in the setting of congestive heart failure, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office website.

A spokesperson with Cuyahoga County couldn’t provide additional details on the incident as it is an open homicide investigation.

