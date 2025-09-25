Death of Ohio inmate under investigation as homicide

CUYAHOGA COUNTY — The death of an inmate at an Ohio jail is now being investigated as a homicide, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.
Tasha Grant, 39, died while in the custody of the Cuyahoga County Jail in May.
On May 2, Grant was transported to an area hospital for an emergency related to a preexisting condition, WOIO-19 reported.
She died at the hospital on May 5.
Grant died from physical restraint in the setting of congestive heart failure, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office website.
A spokesperson with Cuyahoga County couldn’t provide additional details on the incident as it is an open homicide investigation.
