‘Deeply saddened;’ WPAFB reacts to double murder-suicide involving base personnel

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) is reacting to the deaths of three of its personnel as part of a double murder-suicide over the weekend.

WPAFB released the following statement from Lt. Gen. Linda Hurry, Deputy Commander, Air Force Materiel Command, on Tuesday:

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic event, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones affected. We stand with them as they navigate this unimaginable pain, and we offer our sincerest condolences to all impacted by this heartbreaking loss. We are committed to fully investigating this incident and ensuring the families and co-workers of the victims receive the support they need during this difficult time.”

WPAFB also revealed what positions the three people who died over the weekend had.

1st Lieutenant Jaime Gustitus, 25, worked in the 711th Human Performance Wing as part of the Air Force Research Laboratory; Jaymee Prichard, 33, worked within the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center; and Jacob Prichard, 34, was part of the Air Force Research Laboratory.

As News Center 7 previously reported, an investigation has revealed that Jacob killed his wife, Jaymee, either during the late hours on Friday night or the early hours on Saturday morning. The couple lived in Huber Heights, but the exact location where Jaymee was killed is unknown at this time.

Jacob then put her body in the trunk of their car and drove to the West Milton Municipal parking lot. Once in the parking lot, police said he exited the car and shot himself.

West Milton police said on Monday that he opened the trunk before killing himself, so officers who found him would also find Jaymee.

Police also revealed that before that, around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Jacob drove to Honey Tree Place in Sugarcreek Township, broke into Gustitus’ apartment, and killed her.

The couple and Gustitus were acquaintances through their work at WPAFB.

West Milton Police are working with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Sugarcreek Township Police in Greene County, Huber Heights Police in Montgomery County, and crews from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Wright-Patterson Office of Special Investigations.

