Deer crashes through middle school cafeteria window

AMHERST, Ohio — A “large” deer crashed at full speed through a middle school cafeteria window Thursday morning.
It happened around 7:20 a.m. at Amherst Junior High, while students and staff sat inside for breakfast, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.
No one was significantly hurt, according to the district.
School officials said that when the deer rushed in, they barricaded it in the cafeteria and on the stage, WOIO-19 reported.
Once police arrived, officers and staff helped lead the deep outside through a back door.
The district told WOIO-19 that the school nurse would be available to any students in need, and breakfast was offered later in the morning.
