Deer kills Ohio woman trapped inside pen at home

BELMONT COUNTY — An Ohio woman died after being attacked by a deer in a pen at her home.

The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Stewartsville regarding a reported animal attack on the evening of November 15, according to a sheriff’s office release obtained by Lede News.

When deputies got to the scene, family members said 64-year-old Jodi Proger was trapped inside an enclosure with a male deer that was being kept at her home. The deer had become aggressive and appeared to have attacked Proger.

Family told deputies that they tried to reach her and even tried to kill the deer before they got to the scene, WTRF in Wheeling, West Virginia, reported.

Deputies shot the deer, and first responders were then able to reach Proger.

Proger died from her injuries at the scene.

No foul play is suspected.

An obituary for Proger stated she “devoted the last 12 years of her life rescuing injured deer.”

The sheriff’s office told media outlets that the Ohio Department of Natural Resources was notified and is working with the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

