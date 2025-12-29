Defending champ Ohio State set to play in 3rd straight Cotton Bowl

The Ohio State Buckeyes have arrived in Texas ahead of Wednesday’s Cotton Bowl.

COLUMBUS/ARLINGTON, TX — The Ohio State Buckeyes have arrived in Texas ahead of Wednesday’s Cotton Bowl.

Both the Buckeyes and Miami Hurricanes arrived on Sunday, three days before their College Football Playoff (CFP) quarterfinal game on New Year’s Eve, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

The Buckeyes last played on Dec. 6 against Indiana in the Big Ten Championship Game, where they lost, 13-10.

The Miami Hurricanes beat Texas A&M, 10-3, in the CFP first round on Dec. 20.

The last time Ohio State and Miami played in a bowl game was the 2003 Fiesta Bowl in the BCS National Championship Game. The Buckeyes beat the Hurricanes, 31-24, in double overtime.

Kickoff between Ohio State and Miami will be at 7:30 p.m. from AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

