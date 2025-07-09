Defense contractor gets $310M for Ohio manufacturing facility

This image provided by Anduril Industries shows a rendering of a manufacturing facility Anduril Industries is preparing to build in central Ohio state officials announced Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025.(Anduril Industries via AP)
By WHIO Staff

PICKAWAY COUNTY — Ohio’s largest job-creation project is getting millions in funding.

Anduril Industries, a key Air Force vendor, is getting $310 million from the state to build a manufacturing plant in Pickaway County, our news partners at WBNS reported.

It is about 80 miles east of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The project is promising more than 4,000 new jobs and more than $2 billion in output every year.

Anduril calls the project crucial to rebuilding the country’s arsenal of military weapons and technology.

Anduril wants to start building immediately once it gets state and local approval, with manufacturing starting next year.

