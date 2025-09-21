Defense, special teams rally Browns to upset win over Packers

CLEVELAND — The defense and special teams helped the Cleveland Browns as they scored 10 points in the final four minutes to beat the Green Bay Packers, 13-10, on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Andre Szmyt’s 55-yard field goal won the game for the Browns as time expired.

Cleveland’s defense had five sacks and forced a key fourth-quarter turnover. They also held the Packers to 230 yards of total offense.

The Browns improved to 1-2 overall.

TRENDING STORIES:

Grant Delpit intercepted Jordan Love with 3:18 remaining and set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Quinshon Judkins to tie the game.

Shelby Harris blocked a Brandon McManus field goal attempt with 27 seconds left, and Greg Newsome II recovered it.

The Browns drove to the Packers’ 37-yard line with two seconds left.

Szmyt’s kicked the winning field goal on the next play.

Cleveland’s next game will be Sept. 28 when they play at Detroit.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

The game will be broadcast locally on AM 1290 and 95.7 FM, WHIO Radio.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group