Delays, cancellations hit Dayton International Airport amid FAA reductions

DAYTON — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) began cutting hundreds as the government shutdown continues, causing delays and cancellations for travelers across the country.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell spoke to local travelers and experts about the impacts. Experts say Dayton could be impacted just as much as bigger airports tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

A lot of people hoped there would be no impact at Dayton International Airport, but flight cancellations anywhere tend to have a cascading impact. Some flights to and from Chicago have been the first casualty.

“I just checked my app, checked the boarding pass, and I saw a posting earlier that there might be cancellations and it didn’t affect me. So I was happy,” Shelley Zuniga said.

Zuniga traveled to Dayton for business. She wanted to fly home, to Chicago, but was nervous about cancellations.

“So we’ve had multiple discussions to just kind of keep track of how it might impact our ability to do business, so it hasn’t yet,” she said.

Friday marked the first day of the four percent flight reductions mandated by the FAA. It goes up each day to reach 10 percent by Monday, Nov. 10.

