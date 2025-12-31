Demolition scheduled for historic church damaged by high winds months after devastating fire

A historic church in the Miami Valley that was damaged in a fire earlier this year may need to be demolished after high winds knocked down a wall this weekend.

Parishioners fear historic church further damaged by winds after May fire will have to be demolished

MARIA STEIN — A decision has been made about the future of a historic Catholic church damaged by high winds months after a devastating fire.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

After exploring options, it has been decided that the upper portion of the tower at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Maria Stein cannot be removed safely.

“They have advised controlled demolition. Unfortunately, it is no longer safe nor prudent to keep the remaining church structure,” the Marion Catholic Community shared on social media.

TRENDING STORIES:

A demolition team will be on-site on Friday to prepare for the controlled demolition, which is expected to begin Saturday. It’s anticipated to take two days to complete.

The goal is the try and protect the façade of the front entrance and other decorative stone work around the church.

Debris removal will happen at a later date.

“The church was tested for environmental hazards during the debris removal and has been approved by the (Environmental Protection Agency) for demolition. There will be dust from the demolition. Neighbors in the affected area will be notified by FIRST ONSITE on Friday to use caution,” the post stated.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the church was heavily damaged in a devastating fire in May. It sustained further damage from high winds this past weekend.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group