Dense Fog Advisory in effect for some

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Greene and Warren counties until 10 a.m. Saturday.

During these advisories, drivers are encouraged to slow down, use low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance in front of them.

Visibility can be a quarter of a mile or less in dense fog, the National Weather Service said.

Increasing clouds with a few sprinkles possible on Saturday.

High temperatures in the mid-50s. ..

