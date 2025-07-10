Dense fog possible this morning; chance of storms through this weekend

MIAMI VALLEY — Warm and muggy conditions will remain across the region for the next several days.
There is also a chance for storms through the weekend.
Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz breaks down the latest TIMING and IMPACTS this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.
Parts of the region will see patchy dense fog this morning.
Ritz says we will see partly sunny skies today with a stray storm possible. Many parts of the region will stay dry with highs in the upper 80s.
The chance for storms will continue through this weekend.
Ritz says the threat of severe weather is low, but we could see heavy rain and lightning.
Storm Center 7 will update this story.
