Dense fog possible this morning; chance of storms through this weekend

By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Warm and muggy conditions will remain across the region for the next several days.

There is also a chance for storms through the weekend.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz breaks down the latest TIMING and IMPACTS this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

Parts of the region will see patchy dense fog this morning.

Heat Index Forecast Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Ritz says we will see partly sunny skies today with a stray storm possible. Many parts of the region will stay dry with highs in the upper 80s.

Futurecast Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

The chance for storms will continue through this weekend.

Weather Hazards Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Ritz says the threat of severe weather is low, but we could see heavy rain and lightning.

Potential rainfall totals Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Storm Center 7 will update this story.

