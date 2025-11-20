Dense morning fog across parts of region; showers possible to end week

MIAMI VALLEY — Parts of the region are seeing dense fog this morning.

Storm Center 7 is TRACKING your next chance for rain LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak.

Parts of the area are seeing visibility of less than half a mile this morning, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

The fog and drizzle will continue this morning. We will have mostly cloudy skies on Thursday with highs in the 50s.

Rain could impact high school football playoff games on Friday night.

Ritz says the heaviest amounts of rain will fall from Interstate 70 and south.

We could see half an inch to an inch of rain on Friday.

Ritz adds that there will be a sharp cutoff between that and lighter totals somewhere to the north.

We will continue to update this story.

