Dense morning fog across parts of region; showers possible to end week

Dense fog in Greene County
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Parts of the region are seeing dense fog this morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Storm Center 7 is TRACKING your next chance for rain LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak.

TRENDING STORIES:

Parts of the area are seeing visibility of less than half a mile this morning, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

The fog and drizzle will continue this morning. We will have mostly cloudy skies on Thursday with highs in the 50s.

Rain could impact high school football playoff games on Friday night.

Ritz says the heaviest amounts of rain will fall from Interstate 70 and south.

We could see half an inch to an inch of rain on Friday.

Ritz adds that there will be a sharp cutoff between that and lighter totals somewhere to the north.

We will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!