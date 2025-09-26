Dense morning fog entire region, visibility under half mile at times

MIAMI — Parts of the region are expected to experience dense fog on Friday morning.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the entire region.

Dense Fog Advisory Photo from: Storm Center 7

This includes Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren counties in Ohio until 10 a.m. on Friday.

It is also in effect for Union and Wayne counties in Indiana, as well as Randolph County in Indiana, until 10 a.m.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley is TRACKING this fog. She has the latest this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

Visibility could be less than half a mile across parts of the Miami Valley.

We will see morning temperatures in the 50s.

It will be a dry and warm weekend with highs near 80 degrees.

Storm Center 7 will update this story.

