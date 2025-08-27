Deputies asking for help after 4-wheeler stolen in Logan Co.

Stolen four-wheeler Photo contributed by Logan County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook) (Logan County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook) /Logan County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

LOGAN COUNTY — Can you help deputies?

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that they received a report of a stolen four-wheeler on August 23.

The department posted two photos on its Facebook page.

The four-wheeler was stolen from the Rushsylvania Bell Association.

Contact the sheriff’s office at (937) 592-5731 if you have any information.

Please reference CFS 2508-1613 with this incident.

