Deputies asking for help after 4-wheeler stolen in Logan Co.

(Logan County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook) /Logan County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook))

Photo contributed by Logan County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook)

LOGAN COUNTY — Can you help deputies?

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that they received a report of a stolen four-wheeler on August 23.

The department posted two photos on its Facebook page.

The four-wheeler was stolen from the Rushsylvania Bell Association.

Contact the sheriff’s office at (937) 592-5731 if you have any information.

Please reference CFS 2508-1613 with this incident.

