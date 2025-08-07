Deputies asking for help finding sex offender; do you recognize him?

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Do you recognize this man?

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post that they need help locating Lawrence Byrd, a Tier III sex offender.

He is currently wanted for failure to verify.

Byrd is required to verify his address every 90 days for the duration of his life.

He has not done it and is now wanted on a warrant, according to the sheriff’s office.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Lawrence Byrd, please contact the Regional Dispatch Center at (937) 225-4357 (HELP).

You can also contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-7867 (STOP).

