Deputies ID 3 area adults in custody after multi-county chase ends in Xenia neighborhood

XENIA/FAYETTE COUNTY — Deputies have identified three area adults who are in custody after a high-speed chase that started in a neighboring county and ended in a Greene County neighborhood on Tuesday.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post that three area adults and a 17-year-old juvenile from Cincinnati were taken into custody on Tuesday.

The three adults have been identified as Timothy Berry, 18, from Dayton, Lloyd Kelley IV, 20, from Franklin, and Kenneth Stark Jr., 19, from Dayton. Online jail records indicate that all three men are being held in the Fayette County Jail.

The sheriff’s office initially told News Center 7 that two adults and two juveniles were taken into custody.

News Center 7 previously reported that the pursuit started in Fayette County before 4 p.m. and continued west on U.S. 35 through the eastern parts of Greene County.

At 3:45 p.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received an alert from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) of a reported stolen 2025 Buick Encore around Interstate 71. It was reported stolen in Kentucky and was being tracked by OnStar.

“A short time later, the FCSO was alerted that the vehicle was in the area of S.R. 435 & Blue Grass Parkway in Fayette County,” the sheriff’s office said. “Deputies were in the area and observed the vehicle disobey a red light at the intersection of S.R. 435 & Allen Rd. Deputies initiated a traffic stop when the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed onto U.S. 35 West.

The chase entered the eastern parts of Greene County. It ended in a neighborhood near the area of Maumee Drive and Bellbrook Drive.

The OnStar system electronically disabled the vehicle. It slowed and came to rest in the yard of a residence

The occupants exited the vehicle and ran on foot in different directions.

“Law enforcement searched the area on foot, locating four individuals who were taken into custody,” the sheriff’s office stated. “Multiple handguns, later determined to have been reported stolen, were located in a backpack dropped by suspect(s) while fleeing and were recovered by deputies.”

All four suspects have been initially charged with Fleeing and Eluding Law Enforcement.

Stark was additionally charged with obstructing official business, according to the sheriff’s office.

Additional charges are expected to be reviewed by the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office.

