Deputies investigating after person hit by car in Harrison Township

Deputies investigating after person hit by car in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Deputies are investigating after a person was hit by a car in Harrison Township early Monday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 12:21 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 3500 block of North Dixie Drive on reports of a person hit by a vehicle.

TRENDING STORIES:

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that crews were investigating a pedestrian crash.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group