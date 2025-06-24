Deputies investigating after person hit by car in Harrison Township

Police lights
Deputies investigating after person hit by car in Harrison Township
By WHIO Staff

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Deputies are investigating after a person was hit by a car in Harrison Township early Monday morning.

Around 12:21 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 3500 block of North Dixie Drive on reports of a person hit by a vehicle.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that crews were investigating a pedestrian crash.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

