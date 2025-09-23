Deputies investigating crash in Darke County

Darke County Sheriff's Office
By WHIO Staff

DARKE COUNTY — Deputies are investigating a crash in Darke County on Tuesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 5:21 a.m. Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 120 block of Children’s Home Bradford Road on reports of a crash, a Darke County Dispatcher confirmed.

TRENDING STORIES:

Emergency scanner traffic indicated that the crash involved a single vehicle that rolled over.

Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!