Deputies investigating reported crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Deputies are investigating a reported crash in Clark County early Monday morning.
Just before 3 a.m., Clark County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the area of State Route 4 and South Tecumseh Road on reports of a crash.
Additional details were not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured.
We will update this story.
