Deputies investigating reported crash in Clark County

Deputies investigating reported crash in Clark County FILE PHOTO. (Matt Gush/Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

CLARK COUNTY — Deputies are investigating a reported crash in Clark County early Monday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just before 3 a.m., Clark County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the area of State Route 4 and South Tecumseh Road on reports of a crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!