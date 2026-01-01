UPDATE: 1 dead after shooting at local bar; Deputies investigating

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — One person is dead after a shooting at a local bar on New Year’s Day.

Around 2:53 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 2200 block of Fairport Ave on reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

A Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy told News Center 7 crews on scene that a person was shot at a bar located on North Gettysburg Ave.

The victim was found in the 2200 block of Fairport Ave and was taken to a local hospital.

They were pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the deputy.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to update this story.

