Deputies looking for help after bathroom vandalized at Indian Lake beach

LOGAN COUNTY — Can you help deputies?

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information after a bathroom at Indian Lake beach was damaged, according to a social media post.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Indian Lake State Park announced on July 10 that the bathroom at Old Field Beach had been damaged.

A photo previously showed the damage, including sinks being knocked off the wall and broken into pieces.

The bathroom is now fixed and back open.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Logan County Sheriff’s Office at (937) 592-5731.

Old Field Beach is one of two public beaches at Indian Lake.

