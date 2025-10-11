Deputies looking for woman accused of stealing from Harrison Twp Dollar General, biting employee

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Do you recognize her?

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who is accused of stealing from a Harrison Township Dollar General and biting an employee.

On Thursday, Oct. 9, the sheriff’s office received reports of a woman who had stolen multiple items from the Dollar General located at 4600 North Main Street.

During the theft, the suspect bit an employee who was holding the door shut to prevent the suspect from leaving.

The employee was injured as a result, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect is described as a black female, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall with a thin build.

She was wearing a cream-colored plaid coat and tan pants during the robbery.

The suspect was last seen fleeing towards the intersection of Sue Ann Blvd and Forest Park Drive.

If you recognize the woman or have any information, contact Detective Taylor Gianangeli at 937-890-3430.

