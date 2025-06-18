Deputies, medics called for male reportedly trapped underneath car in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Deputies are investigating after receiving reports that a male was trapped underneath a car in Darke County Tuesday night, a Darke County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher confirmed.

The incident was reported in the 8000 block of State Route 722 before 8 p.m.

Deputies and medics responded to the scene, but additional information was not immediately available.

The dispatcher couldn’t say if anyone was injured.

