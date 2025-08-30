Deputies, medics called to reported golf cart crash in Darke County

Police Lights (Matt Gush/Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

DARKE COUNTY — Sheriff’s deputies and medics have been called to a reported golf cart crash in Darke County Saturday morning, a Darke County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash was reported in the area of Springhill Road and Converse Road before 11:30 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in this crash.

Additional information wasn’t immediately avalible.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!