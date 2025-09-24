Deputies, medics to conduct ‘scenario training’ at Darke County church

Darke County Sheriff's Office
By WHIO Staff

DARKE COUNTY — You may see extra deputies and medics at a church in Darke County today.

Reverent Church wrote in a social media post that the Darke County Sheriff’s Department will hold “tactical and scenario training” at the Worship Center Campus at the 1400 block of Sater Street in Greenville.

It will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. today.

The church emphasized that this is for training only, and there will be no emergency.

“We are grateful to partner with local law enforcement and provide our facility for training that helps keep our community safe and prepared,” the church said.

