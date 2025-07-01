Deputies, medics respond to 2-vehicle crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Deputies and medics responded to a two-vehicle crash in Darke County Tuesday morning.

Around 6:48 a.m., crews were dispatched to the intersection of Hollanburg-Richmond Road and New Garden Road on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

A Darke County Dispatcher confirmed that at least one person is reportedly trapped.

It is unclear if anyone was injured at this time. Careflight was requested, but did not respond, according to the dispatcher.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

