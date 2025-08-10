Deputies, medics respond after person reportedly shot by flare gun in local neighborhood

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Deputies and medics responded to reports of a person shot by a flare gun on Saturday night.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and medics responded at 8:13 p.m. to the 3000 block of N Dixie Drive.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor told News Center 7 that the incident happened on Deeds Avenue.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a man told dispatchers that his former downstairs neighbor arrived after being shot.

“He showed up, and he’s been shot with a flare gun or something,” he told dispatchers.

“Like, he’s shot?” the dispatcher asked.

“I don’t know what they shot him with. He just showed up at my apartment looking for help.”

