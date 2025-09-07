Deputies, medics respond to crash at busy Montgomery Co. intersection

State Route 725 and Yankee Street Crash Photo from: OHGO
By WHIO Staff

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Deputies and medics responded to a crash in Washington Township on Sunday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched around 7:16 p.m. to State Route 725 and Yankee Street on reports of a crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

ODOT cameras show that three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Washington Township medics were at the scene.

Deputies and medics have partially blocked part of State Route 725, according to ODOT cameras.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!