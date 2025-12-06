Deputies, medics respond to crash in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — Deputies and medics responded to a crash in Preble County early Saturday morning.
Around 2:19 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 200 block of East South Street on reports of a crash, according to a Preble County Dispatcher.
Additional details were not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was hurt and will update this story.
