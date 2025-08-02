Deputies, medics on scene of crash in Harrison Township

I-75 Crash Harrison Township
By WHIO Staff

HARRISON TWP — Deputies and medics are on the scene of a crash in Harrison Township early Saturday morning.

Around 1:45 a.m., crews were dispatched to the I-75 overpass at Needmore Road on reports of a crash.

Medics are on scene, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Traffic cameras show several units on scene with the entire roadway taped off.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

