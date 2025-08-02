Deputies, medics on scene of crash in Harrison Township

HARRISON TWP — Deputies and medics are on the scene of a crash in Harrison Township early Saturday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 1:45 a.m., crews were dispatched to the I-75 overpass at Needmore Road on reports of a crash.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man speaks out after driver approaches him, shoots at car; suspect in custody
- 2 flown to hospital, 3 others hurt after crash
- Miami Twp. man charged with threatening to organize mobs, kill 30,000 people in Cincinnati
Medics are on scene, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Additional details were not immediately available.
Traffic cameras show several units on scene with the entire roadway taped off.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group