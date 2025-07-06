Deputies respond to person reportedly hit by vehicle in Montgomery Co.

BROOKVILLE — Deputies and medics responded to reports of a person being hit by a vehicle in Montgomery County late Sunday afternoon.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were called just before 5:55 p.m. to the 11000 block of Wolf Creek Pike in Brookville on reports of a pedestrian strike, according to a Montgomery County Sheriff Regional Dispatch sergeant.
Initial scanner traffic indicated that a victim got hit by a vehicle and suffered some injuries.
News Center 7 is working to learn the victim’s condition.
We will update this developing story.
