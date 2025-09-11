Deputies searching for 2 men accused of stealing over $1300 in goods from Lululemon

Lululemon theft suspect #1 (L); suspect #2 (R) Photos contributed by Butler County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook) (Butler County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook) /Butler County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

BUTLER COUNTY — Do you recognize these two men?

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post that the two suspects entered a Lululemon store at Liberty Center Mall and stole over $1,300 worth of merchandise.

“Theft like this doesn’t just hurt businesses, it drives up prices for everyone in our community,” said the department.

The department also posted security camera images of the suspects.

Contact Detective Tabbert at (513) 759-7340 if you recognize them.

