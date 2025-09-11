Deputies searching for 2 men accused of stealing over $1300 in goods from Lululemon

(Butler County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook) /Butler County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook))

Photos contributed by Butler County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook)

BUTLER COUNTY — Do you recognize these two men?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post that the two suspects entered a Lululemon store at Liberty Center Mall and stole over $1,300 worth of merchandise.

“Theft like this doesn’t just hurt businesses, it drives up prices for everyone in our community,” said the department.

TRENDING STORIES:

The department also posted security camera images of the suspects.

Contact Detective Tabbert at (513) 759-7340 if you recognize them.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group