Deputies searching for missing 16-year-old Greene Co. boy; do you recognize him?

Janhai Wagenaar, missing 16-year-old from Xenia Twp. Photo contributed by Greene County Sheriff's Office (Greene County Sheriff's Office/Greene County Sheriff's Office)
By WHIO Staff

GREENE COUNTY — Do you recognize this missing 16-year-old?

Greene County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for 16-year-old Janhai Wagenaar, according to this website.

He was last seen in Shawnee Park at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Wagenaar is from Xenia Township.

He is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs 118 pounds.

Contact the Green County Sheriff’s Office if you’ve seen him at (937) 376-5111. You can also call 911.

