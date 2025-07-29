Deputies searching for suspect accused of stealing credit card

Deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify a man captured on surveillance footage related to a credit card theft this month.
The credit card was allegedly stolen on July 12, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies are asking anyone who can recognize the suspect to call them at 937-432-2766.
The Sheriff’s Office has also urged the public to share the surveillance images to help in identifying the suspect.
