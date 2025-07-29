Deputies searching for suspect accused of stealing credit card

Credit card theft suspect (Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
By WHIO Staff

Deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify a man captured on surveillance footage related to a credit card theft this month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The credit card was allegedly stolen on July 12, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputies are asking anyone who can recognize the suspect to call them at 937-432-2766.

The Sheriff’s Office has also urged the public to share the surveillance images to help in identifying the suspect.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!