Deputies, water rescue team respond to reported drowning at Logan Co. campground

LOGAN COUNTY — Deputies and a water rescue team have responded to a reported drowning in Logan County on Saturday.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 1:30 p.m. to Adventure Trails Ohio at the 3200 block of State Route 540 in Bellefontaine on reports of a possible drowning, according to a Logan County Sheriff’s dispatcher.

No other information is available.

News Center 7 has contacted the Logan County Sheriff’s Office about the incident.

We will continue to follow this story.

