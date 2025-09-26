Deputy injured in Miami County cruiser crash released from hospital

County Road 25A Crash involving sheriff's office Cruiser Nick Dieringer/Staff
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Deputy who was injured in a crash on Thursday has been released from the hospital.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As News Center 7 previously reported, around 2 p.m. on Sept 25, a Miami County Sheriff’s deputy and his K9 partner were involved in a crash on County Road 25A near the Farrington interchange.

TRENDING STORIES:

The deputy, identified as Deputy Ryan Thobe, and his K9 partner, Officer Vello, were in a sheriff’s cruiser that was parked off the roadway.

A vehicle traveling northbound at a high rate of speed veered off the right side of the highway and struck the cruiser.

The sheriff’s office announced Friday morning that Deputy Thobe was released from the hospital.

K9 Vello was examined by a veterinarian and sustained only minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!