Deputy injured in Miami County cruiser crash released from hospital

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Deputy who was injured in a crash on Thursday has been released from the hospital.

As News Center 7 previously reported, around 2 p.m. on Sept 25, a Miami County Sheriff’s deputy and his K9 partner were involved in a crash on County Road 25A near the Farrington interchange.

The deputy, identified as Deputy Ryan Thobe, and his K9 partner, Officer Vello, were in a sheriff’s cruiser that was parked off the roadway.

A vehicle traveling northbound at a high rate of speed veered off the right side of the highway and struck the cruiser.

The sheriff’s office announced Friday morning that Deputy Thobe was released from the hospital.

K9 Vello was examined by a veterinarian and sustained only minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

